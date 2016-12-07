NGOs’ new body urges govt. to abolish contract, outsourcing system

more-in

SRIKAKULAM: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association on Tuesday asked the State government to abolish contract and outsourcing system and regularise the services of such staff. The association feared that responsibility could not be fixed if the government relied on the services of contract and outsourced employees for a long period.

The newly elected body of the association vowed to oppose heavy work burden on the employees of all the departments in the State because of the many schemes and programmes of the government.

The association’s 13 taluk bodies, which have 229 members, unanimously elected Hanumanthu Sairam and RVN Sarma as the district president and general secretary respectively of the organisation besides 13 other members. They will hold office for the next three years.

Earlier, the contestants organised a rally in the town and filed nominations with much fanfare.

Speaking to the media after their victory, Mr. Sairam and Mr. Sarma said that the association would bring the grievances of the members to the notice of the government. “The government should withdraw contributory pension system immediately. Otherwise, the new employees will not have social security after their retirement,” they added.