NDRF campus to come up at Kondapavuluru

VIJAYAWADA: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which was operating from Mangalagiri in Guntur district, is all set to construct its own campus on a sprawling 50-acre land in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district.

The government has allotted Rs.200 crore for the new campus coming up near Vijayawada.

The 10th NDRF Battalion saved many lives and rescued some thousands of people during natural calamities, accidents, cyclones and floods in A.P., Telangana and Karnataka in the last few years.

Rescue and rehabilitation operations by these personnel during Hudhud, Phailin and Vardah cyclones and other calamities and saved the victims. The force also helped the government during the Godavari and Krishna Pushkarams.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapati Raju, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S. Chowdary, Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and NDRF Director-General R.K. Pachnanda will perform ground-breaking ceremony at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district on Monday.

CPWD entrusted with works

10th Battalion Commandant Prasanth Dar said the construction works were entrusted to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). An administrative block, dormitories, residential area, helipad, play ground, swimming pool, quarters for officials, guest house, vehicle depot, training centre, school and other facilities will come up in the campus, Mr. Dar told The Hindu.

In 2010, government allotted 50 acres to the NDRF at Mangalagiri. However, post-bifurcation of the state government cancelled that order and took possession of the land. The same land was allotted for setting up a branch of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

NDRF personnel will present a demo on rescue operations during a chemical accident and a drill during the foundation-stone laying programme.

Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa; NDRF DIGs Amerender Kumar Senger, S.P. Selvan and Guleria; Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other officials will attend the programme.