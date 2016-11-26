NCC set to raise cadet strength: Col. Krishna

more-in

KURNOOL: The NCC is planning an increase in its cadet strength in the country from 14 lakh to 21 lakh, Col. P.G. Krishna, Kurnool Group Commander of 28 Andhra NCC Battalion, said on Friday.

The NCC at present has 14 lakh cadets in 600 districts covering 5,000 colleges and 7,000 schools, he told the media at the NCC Group headquarters in Kurnool, at the launch of the NCC Day celebrations. The district administration has allotted land for an NCC camping ground at Orvakal and establishment of an NCC Battalion for boys at Anantapur in the pipeline, he said.

Fifty-two NCC cadets donated blood at a camp at the Montessori high school here on Friday, Col. Krishna said. The cadets visited orphanages and old age homes to spend time with the inmates. NCC officers and cadets would take out a 2k NCC run from Kurnool Collectorate to Konda Reddy Fort with the theme ‘go clean, go green’ to propagate Swachh Bharat and tree plantation.

The officials and cadets would take part in an NCC Day parade at the Silver Jubilee Government Degree College on November 27. Cultural programmes and felicitation of meritorious students would follow.

The NCC Kurnool Group had conducted nine annual training camps for 5,600 cadets at Brahmanapalle in Anantapur district.

The Directorate trained cadets for all-India competitions in Delhi and Anantapur girl cadets were adjudged the best among 17 teams, Col. Krishna said. The girls contingent was adjudged the best unarmed contingent at the 70th Independence Day celebrations. A cadet from Kurnool, Dheeraj Srinivas, took part in the Independence Day parade in Delhi and a youth exchange programme in Kazakhstan.

Kurnool NCC Group, formed in 2002, came second among nine groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in an inter-group camp for firing, overcoming obstacles, tent pitching and other events. It came third among 67 groups in an inter-group camp for Republic Day camp. As many as 200 cadets took part in the national integration camp, trekking and mountaineering.

Prakruthi, a cadet of Sri Chinmaya school at Hindupur in Anantapur district, was adjudged the second best among 30,000 cadets in juniors category for overall performance, Col. Krishna said.

The Kurnool group was training cadets of AP and Telangana for Thal Sainik camp. The NCC certificate exams were slated for March, he said. Lt. Col. Ghouse Baig and Administrative Officer S.N. Aithal were present.