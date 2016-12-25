Andhra Pradesh

Mydukur DSP suspended

Mydukur DSP M.V. Ramakrishnaiah has been placed under suspension by Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao on Saturday on charges of taking illegal gratification from red sanders smugglers and extending cooperation to them. The suspension orders were issued basing on an inquiry report submitted by Kadapa Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna. In the wake of a spurt in red sanders smuggling from Lankamalla and Nallamala forest ranges under the jurisdiction of Mydukur police sub-division in Kadapa district, senior police officials conducted an inquiry and forwarded a report to the DGP.

The inquiry deduced that the DSP took illegal gratification from the smugglers and extended cooperation to them, according to police.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2016

