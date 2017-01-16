Andhra Pradesh

Music fete gets under way

ONGOLE: The holy precincts of the Thyagaraja Mandiram reverberated with some fine carnatic music compositions as the 79th Thyagaraja Aradhana festival got under way.

A grand marriage was held on the occasion to Lord Sitarama euologised by Kakarla Thyagabrahmam in his numerous compositions in sweet Telugu. Earlier, ‘Yedirkola seva’ performed to the celestial couple.

The festival will conclude on Monday with the en masse singing of the famous Pancharatna Kritis composed by the saint-composer on Pushya Bahula Panchami day of the lunar calendar when he attained ‘Samadhi’ in 1847.

