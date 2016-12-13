Music competitions for students

more-in

KAKINADA: As part of its 71st anniversary celebrations, city-based Sangitha Vidwat Sabha is conducting vocal and veena competitions in junior and senior categories for artists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana here on January 22.

President and secretary of the Sabha Narayanam Murali and Vakkalanka Ramakrishna respectively, said here on Tuesday that artists below the age of 16 years were eligible to participate in the juniors’ category, while those aged between 17 and 26 could compete as seniors in both vocal and veena.

Cash prizes of Rs.2,000, Rs.1,500 and Rs. 1,000 would be presented for the first, second and third positions in the juniors’ category and the amounts would be Rs.4,000, Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 2000 for the seniors.

The competitions would be held at Suryakala Mandiram auditorium on Cinema Road from 9 a.m. onwards. Further details could be had from the Sabha’s joint secretary G.S.K.D. Venkata Rao on phone number 92460-49046, they said.