Music college alumni to hold concert on Jan. 11

Old Students’ Association of Maharajah’s Government Music and Dance College that is completing 97 years of its existence is organising a concert at the college here on January 11, 2017.

Felicitation

The association would honour cine playback singer and former student of the college P. Suseela, Ratna Kumar, son of Gantasala Venkateswara Rao, music composers Koti and Vasurao, sons of music director of yesteryears S. Rajeswara Rao, and many more on the occasion, said Rural Development Minister Kimidi Mrunalini, who lighted a lamp to mark the beginning of the association’s activities at the college on Wednesday.