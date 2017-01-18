Museum brings back memories of NTR

Women looking at an exhibit on actor and TDP founder-president N.T. Rama Rao at the temporary museum in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

VIJAYAWADA: On the 21st death anniversary of former Chief Minister and TDP founder-president N.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday, his memories were brought alive by NTR Trust through a temporary museum set up on the premises of Siddhartha Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology here.

The museum will be open till January 25 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Named as ‘Telugu Vaari Gnapakam,’ the museum takes visitors through the life of N.T. Rama Rao, starting from his birth to death.

The museum features a gallery of 108 photographs and a corridor that includes four mini-theatres and art set-ups that reflected moments from his famous movies. NTR’s 3D and 2D sculptures were also part of the exhibits.

In each of the air-conditioned mini-theatres, the life of N.T. Rama Rao will be shown in four parts in the form of motion picture.

Permanent museum in Amaravati

The museum also reveals the prototype of the permanent museum coming up in Amaravati in the next three years.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who inaugurated the museum and a blood donation drive, said that the permanent museum, called ‘N.T.R. Memorial,’ would be built in the Amaravati region in at least 15 acres of land.

Responding to a query on the possibility of making a biopic on the actor-turned-politician, Mr. Lokesh said, “It is impossible to portray his life in two hours, and that is reason why we brought up the museum.”

The proposed permanent museum will have a revolving statue of NTR, library, amphitheatre, galleries, and various other facilities.

People visited the temporary museum and veterans from Nimmakuru, the native village of NTR, were brought in buses.

Earlier, speaking about the blood donation campaign, Mr. Lokesh said that last year more than 14,000 donors gave blood in AP and Telangana, and this year about 20,000 donors were expected to participate in AP, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.