Mudragada announces three-phase protest plan

more-in

KAKINADA: Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham has announced a three-phase protest plan from December 18, demanding that the community be included in the list of Backward Classes (BCs).

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Padmanabham made it clear that he would not seek police permission as the proposed agitations would be “peaceful and democratic.”

He called upon members of the community to wear black badges and beat the plates with spoons during lunch hour from December 18.

“I am going to visit various places every day and participate in the agitation, besides interacting with leaders of the community in the vicinity,” he said.

From December 30, the Kapu leaders would submit representations to all the elected representatives, right from the village to Parliament level, seeking fulfilment of the poll promise made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that Kapus would be extended BC status.

During the third phase, which would begin on January 25, Mr. Padmanabham would take out a ‘Kapu Satyagraha Yatra,’ a walkathon from Ravulapalem to Antarvedi.

“We are not going to apply for police permission as padayatras are being taken out by all political parties. Why should Kapus alone be asked to obtain prior permission?” he questioned.

Leaders of the Kapu JAC were present.