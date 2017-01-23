Most road mishaps involve two-wheelers: Sidda

Deputy Transport Commissioner Krishna E. Meera Prasad along with staff distributing chocolates to motorcyclists not wearing helmets at the Benz Circle as part of the National Road Safety Week in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao on Sunday said Andhra Pradesh was in the seventh place recording a high number of road accidents.

Addressing a meeting organised in connection with the ongoing Road Safety Week, Mr. Raghava Rao said most of these road accidents involved two-wheelers.

Quoting alarming statistics of fatal road accidents, he said over 15 lakh people had lost their lives in road mishaps across the world in a year and of them, an average of 1.45 lakh victims were from India. The country witnessed one road accident every hour, killing 400-odd people every day, he said.

Several factors

The Minister said there were a number of factors that could be contributing to such high number of mishaps. They included inexperienced drivers, over-loading of vehicles, lapses in road engineering, high speed, drunken driving, black spots, accident-prone curves, sign boards, parking of vehicles on the road and lack of awareness among people on road safety. He said absence of trauma care centres in close distance to the accident spots was yet another cause for the number of deaths.

He said in the road accidents that occurred across the State between January and November in 2016, Guntur recorded the highest number of 711 deaths in 1,702 mishaps, Chittoor witnessed 675 deaths in 1,494 accidents and East Godavari district recorded 623 deaths in 1,790 accidents. The lowest number of 217 accident deaths occurred in Srikakulam district in that period.

The Minister said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had been giving top priority to road safety. His endeavour was to transform Andhra Pradesh into an accident-free State through dynamic reforms introduced in the transport sector.

He said the department had brought into use the latest technology to curb loopholes and bring down the number of accidents effectively and the aim was to reduce the number of road accidents by 50 per cent by 2020. Mr. Raghava Rao said as part of the ongoing awareness drive, a number of activities such as street performances by folk artistes on the need to drive safely, bike rallies and other awareness programmes were being implemented.