Andhra Pradesh

Mohan Babu calls on Mudragada

more-in

KAKINADA: Actor and producer M. Mohan Babu on Sunday called on Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham at the latter’s residence in Kirlampudi village. The actor was accompanied by his wife Nirmala.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Mohan Babu said that he wished Mr. Padmanabham all success in his fight for the cause of the community.

“He is fighting like a warrior for his community. All of you know that I speak straight. I have respect for Mr. Padmanabham and came here to see him in person,” he said, adding that he was supporting the struggle launched by the Kapu leader.

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
politics (general)
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2016 10:30:44 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Mohan-Babu-calls-on-Mudragada/article16711414.ece

© The Hindu