Mohan Babu calls on Mudragada

KAKINADA: Actor and producer M. Mohan Babu on Sunday called on Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham at the latter’s residence in Kirlampudi village. The actor was accompanied by his wife Nirmala.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Mohan Babu said that he wished Mr. Padmanabham all success in his fight for the cause of the community.

“He is fighting like a warrior for his community. All of you know that I speak straight. I have respect for Mr. Padmanabham and came here to see him in person,” he said, adding that he was supporting the struggle launched by the Kapu leader.