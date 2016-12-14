Modi government failed to curb black money, corruption: Yechury

more-in

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said the Modi government has failed in achieving the key objectives — curbing terrorism, counterfeit notes, corruption and black money.

The CPI(M) leader inaugurated the Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram (MBVK) here on Tuesday.

Mr. Yechury said each of these aims had proven to be wrong, both factually and by empirical evidence. The demonetisation had hit the economy badly and the GDP was likely to come down by three points as per international agencies.

Jokingly, the people were saying demonetisation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a pain caused by “Tughlaqi Firman”.

But the fact was the move was to benefit the MNCs, which were into credit/debit cards and firms like Paytm that were into online payments. Mr. Modi had now shifted the goalpost to digital payment, a word missing in his TV speech on November 8. “It makes no sense in a country like ours, unless the goal is to exclude the poor and the downtrodden from participating in India’s economy.”

Accusing Mr. Modi of making India “a strategic junior partner of the U.S. global strategic designs,” he said India’s interests in the Indian Ocean region had now been equated with the U.S. interests and strategic objectives.

The people must be wary of the Right wing forces that were channelising and galvanising the public dissatisfaction to suit their agenda. The Left parties had to be vigilant of these attempts. It was only when the Left was strong that the people’s agenda would come into force. That capacity had to be regained, he said.

In fact, it was trend across the globe — be it Brexit or the victory of Donald Trump or Italy episode — that the Right wing forces were gaining strength purely on public dissatisfaction over the existing system.

In India too, we find similar conditions, he said. The Central government had not just failed to boost the economy but also allowed the secular fabric to be torn down by these forces.

“We need to dig out the truth from these facts. The centres like MBVK should propel that thought process.”

CPI(M) polit bureau member B.V. Raghavulu, State secretary P. Madhu, MBVK Trust trustee Y. Venkataswara Rao and others were present.