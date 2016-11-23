Modi destabilised many sectors with demonetisation: Chinta Mohan

more-in

CHITTOOR: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chinta Mohan on Tuesday flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu over demonetisation issue, and predicted that the NDA government at the Centre and the TDP government in AP would be routed in 2019 elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that the demonetisation of big currency had affected over 80% of people in India, particularly the agrarian and urban poor. He observed that the adverse impact of demonetisation would take over six years to clear. "The Modi government move had destabilised the health, business, agriculture and allied sectors in the country," he said.

The former MP said that the prime intention of Modi in announcing demonetisation of big currency was to encourage the corporate sector as he was hand in glove with them. Modi was spreading falsehood that he was a tea-master. "In fact, Modi never sold tea. He was fostered by the RSS and he happened to work in a tea bunk for a while. He is also a school dropout at fourth class, but got his degrees while he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat," Mr. Chinta Mohan said.

The Congress leader alleged that Modi was anti-poor, as he had over five thousand dress materials worth over Rs 50 crore.

Terming Modi as "icon of black money," Mr. Chinta Mohan alleged that during 2014 elections, Modi had pooled up black money to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore and the deal was struck with corporate groups at a star hotel in New Delhi. "As Advani could not move ahead with the deal of pooling up black money, he lost the opportunity of becoming the Prime minster and the post went in favour of Modi," the Congress leader alleged. "At present, there is a rethinking on Modi leadership in BJP, and some are favouring Rajnath Singh to be their future leader. The Cabinet colleagues are facing a tough time with Modi as he doesn’t bother at all to respect their feelings," Mr. Chinta Mohan maintained.

Referring to AP, the former MP faulted Chandrababu Naidu for his stand on demonetisation. "Mr. Naidu is frequently going to New Delhi to prompt handing over of a private port in Srikakulam to Modi's associate Gowtham Adani. Naidu exposed his corruption with Rs. 11 crore deposits in his infant grandson's account," he said.

The former Union minister demanded that the Centre should take prompt steps to issue salaries to all employees, besides overcoming the adverse impact of demonetisation in 15 days.

He also opposed the AP government's move to merge the Sri City SEZ in Chittoor district with Nellore district, allegedly to help foster the interests of Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana.