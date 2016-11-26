Mobile phone tracker helps police nab thief

more-in

The Prakasam police have achieved a breakthrough in a series of housebreaking cases with the arrest of a 24-year-old habitual thief, using CCTV footage and mobile phone tracker. Stolen valuables worth Rs. 11 lakh have been recovered from him.

The police were clueless on resolving 12 housebreaking incidents one after the other in Ongole and its surroundings in July. Then came the clue in the form of mobile phone, which the offender sold in Tadepalli in neighbouring Guntur district. After questioning the person who had bought the mobile phone, a rough sketch of the offender was drawn. The CCTV footage helped the police zero in on the offender, K. Pydiraju from Valasalapaka, near Kakinada, who had taken all precautions, including use of gloves to avoid detection by the police while committing the offences, Superintendent of Police C.M. Trivikram Varma told the media here on Friday.

Four smartphones and a computer tablet were also seized from the accused, who used to take a portion in a house for rent and conduct a recce before striking at locked houses in a particular area during night time before moving to another locality. He had undergone imprisonment for similar offences elsewhere in the State in the past, the police said.