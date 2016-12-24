Mobile and email IDs compulsory for GST portal: Rahaman

more-in

NELLORE: Sk. Rahaman, Commissioner for Central Excise and Service Tax, has said that all the tax payers registered under Central Excise and Sales Tax should update and provide their mobile phone numbers and email IDs for the migration of their registration to the Goods and Services Tax portal, which is going to be made compulsory.

“Presently, there are some temporary and non-PAN based registrants who have not provided their phone numbers and email IDs. Now they can’t migrate to the new portal if they don’t give these details. Failure to give these details may result in the cancellation of their registration,” said Mr. Rahaman.

During his visit to Nellore, Mr. Rahaman said that the Central Excise registrants need to migrate to the GST portal from January 1 to 15, 2017 while those of Sales Tax are required to follow it through from January 1 to January 31.

He said the VAT registrants would have to approach the commercial taxes officers for getting their provisional IDs and passwords as part of this migration process.