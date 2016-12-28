Minor girl raped by auto driver

more-in

VIZIANAGARAM: A minor school girl was allegedly raped by an auto driver at a secluded place at Musiram in Kothavalasa mandal on Tuesday evening. The girl is studying in a private management school at Kothavalasa.

According to Superintendent of Police L.K.V. Ranga Rao, the minor boarded a shared auto near her school to reach home at Kallepalli village in L. Kota mandal. Some four or five women also travelled in the auto up to Musiram village. The minor gave a slip to the auto driver whose identity is being established and informed her parents. Following a complaint by them, Kothavalasa police registered a case and sent the minor girl to the KGH for examination, the SP said.