Andhra Pradesh

Minor fire in Tirumala forest

more-in

TIRUMALA: A minor fire broke out at Sanaralla Mitta region in the thick Tirumala forests about 14 kilometres from the town. About two acres of vegetation is expected to have been destroyed in the fire.

The motorists travelling down along the first ghat road noticed the fire and immediately alerted the TTD and forest officials. Fire tenders could not be rushed to the spot as the location remained inaccessible. The forest personnel were, however, successful in preventing the fire from spreading to other parts.

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
fire
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2016 2:50:08 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Minor-fire-in-Tirumala-forest/article16672756.ece

© The Hindu