Minor fire in Tirumala forest

more-in

TIRUMALA: A minor fire broke out at Sanaralla Mitta region in the thick Tirumala forests about 14 kilometres from the town. About two acres of vegetation is expected to have been destroyed in the fire.

The motorists travelling down along the first ghat road noticed the fire and immediately alerted the TTD and forest officials. Fire tenders could not be rushed to the spot as the location remained inaccessible. The forest personnel were, however, successful in preventing the fire from spreading to other parts.