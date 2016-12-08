Matrimonial meet on Dec.25

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Hyderabad-based marriage bureau, ‘Kalyana Kalpataruvu’ is organising the 19th All India Telugu Brahmins Matrimonial Annual Meet – 2016 at Pulla Reddy College of Pharmacy in Hyderabad on December 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to an official release.

Registration

Registrations can be done on-line on www.kktvivaha.org up to December 10. Spot registrations are also allowed. Further details can be obtained through phone numbers 040-23344550 or 65970257 or 9951905259.