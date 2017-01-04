Masula port package: Mega township will be developed at Chilakalapudi, says MP

more-in

Machilipatnam MP K. Narayana on Tuesday said that a decision has been taken to develop township at Chilakalapudi area for those who part with their land for proposed port and industrial corridor.

Addressing the members of the Machilipatnam Bar Association here, Mr. Narayana has announced that the mega township would be developed on the left side of the Chilakalapudi railway station.

According to the Machilipatnam Area Development Land Pooling Scheme, commercial and residential sites would be offered to those who part with their land for the proposed port and industrial corridor, apart from financial and other packages.“The lawyers of Machilipatnam should encourage the State government and be part in developing the port city in order to develop it into a industrial hub,” Mr. Narayana said. The MP has thanked the lawyers for their support in the protests for the port and other projects such as doubling of Machilipatnam-Vijayawada highway. “The State government welcomes suggestions from the lawyers to prepare a development model for the town. The Machilipatnam Bar Association has been playing a laudable role in the development of the port town,” he said.