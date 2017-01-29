Masula land pooling: Aqua farmers seek special package

more-in

Aqua farmers who engaged in aquaculture in the proposed area for Machilipatnam port and industrial corridor on Saturday demanded special compensation package during a meeting with Machilipatnam Area Development Authority (MADA) Vice-Chairman M. Venugopal Reddy and Excise and B.C. Welfare Minister K. Ravindra.

A team of aqua farmers led by M. Rama Raju and Siva Rama Raju have explained how the Machilipatnam Area Land Pooling Scheme (2016) package would not be sufficient for them, given the input cost they spent on the aqua ponds and operations.

Responding to the queries of the aqua farmers, Mr. Ravindra has directed to the MADA authorities to conduct special meeting with aqua farmers on creating awareness on the package to be offered for those part with their aqua farm land for the port and industrial corridor.

“The issue of the aqua farmers will be explained to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during the special meeting on the package,” said Mr. Ravindra.

The Excise Minister has appealed to the aqua farmers to part with their land for the industrial corridor in order to take part in the development of the port town on industrial front.