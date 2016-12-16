Andhra Pradesh

Master plan to develop tourism in state

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: M. Girijasankar, managing director of the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), has said that the corporation has designed a master plan to develop tourism in the State by integrating heritage, cultural, rural and agri-based tourism.

Inaugurating a regional investors’ meeting by the APTDC in association with the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) here on Thursday, Mr. Girijasankar said that the APTDC had issued RFPs (tenders) for more than 60 tourism development projects across the State (20 hotels, seven resorts, 10 wayside amenities, 13 beach front projects, four family entertainment centres (FEC), five MICE convention centres and water sports at multiple locations).

East Godavari district Collector H. Arun Kumar said that the Agency areas, mangroves, river Godavari, Konaseema and the sea coast in the district could be developed to make the place a top tourist destination. They had taken up a tourism project in Kakinada with Rs. 85 crore and completed the first phase. Under the Akhanda Godavari project, they had sent proposals for works estimated to cost Rs.56 crore to the Centre, he said. The proposed works included connecting all ghats, conducting water sports and boat rides between Dowleswaram and Kadiyam nurseries and construction of a jetty at Kotipalli.

Answering a question, the Collector said that the administration had drawn a plan to construct a canal to pump out industrial effluents from 42 industries along the river Godavari from Rajamahendravaram to Yanam.

Earlier, KPMG, consultants of APTDC, had given a presentation to the investors who attended the meeting. The meeting was co-sponsored by the AP Food Processing Society.

