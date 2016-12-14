Maoist couple surrenders

more-in

CHINTURU (East Godavari): Two CPI (Maoist) Sabari Area Committee members, who recently married, surrendered before East Godavari Superintendent of Police M. Ravi Prakash on Tuesday.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ravi Prakash said that Vetti Unga alias Jyothi, a resident of Sangampadu of Yetapaka mandal in the district, was a senior member of the party. She had participated in six offences since 2012.

Madakam Bandi alias Kamalesh, a resident of Gollaguppa of the same mandal, joined the Sabari dalam in 2015 and had participated in only one offence in 2016.

The SP said that Jyothi, at the age of 15, had a dispute with her mother and was later roped into the party by dalam member Sharmila. She had joined the underground activities of the Sabari dalam. Jyothi was carrying 0.303 weapon. She had worked under dalam commanders Naresh and Nagesh, and present commander Rajitha.

Jyothi participated in the 2013 Baidichalama encounter between the Khammam police and the Maoists.

In 2014, she participated in the Darmapeta encounter in Chhattisgarh. She also took part in the Burakankota murders. She also participated in two encounters in Chhattisgarh in 2016, one at Pamedu and another at Buttem. Jyothi was one of the key persons in the planting of IEDs at Pega village in Chinturu in 2016.

Madakam Bandi joined the dalam in 2015 and was trained in Chhattisgarh under Nagesh. After training, he participated in an encounter between the police and the Maoists at Buttem.