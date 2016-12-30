Many firsts for Durga temple in event-rich 2016

more-in

Year 2016 is leaving many landmarks in the history of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam, popularly known as Kanaka Durga temple, here. The event-packed year not only saw some major changes in the temple administration and relocation and renovation of facilities but also proved quite challenging to the temple employees and officials with increased work load and stress as a chain of major events, including Krishna Pushkarams, took place this year.

For the first time in the temple history, an IAS officer has been posted as Executive Officer (EO) in July this year. A. Surya Kumari is not only the first IAS officer to be posted as EO of the temple but also the first woman to head the temple affairs. Interestingly, three Executive Officers administered the temple at various times during the course of the year. Ch. Narsing Rao went on leave and Chandrasekhar Azad took reigns on March 6 following allegations that Mr. Rao harassed an archaka, Mangalampalli Subba Rao.

The temple employees boycotted duties and staged a protest. All arjita sevas, including Chandi yagam, Srichakra navarnavacharna, and Santhi kalyanam were not performed in protest against the alleged high-handedness of Mr. Narsing Rao. Visakha Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Swamy visited the priest, who was hospitalised after the incident, and spoke to his family members.

Master plan works

Keshakhandanasala, which used to be located on the Durga ghat, was relocated to Arjuna veedhi on March 13. For the first time, a temple astrologer (P. Viswanatham) was appointed on March 18.

As part of the master plan prepared to decongest the Indrakeeladri hill, Bhavani deeksha mandapam and administrative buildings were pulled down in the first week of May. Decongestion plan of the hillock comprises relocation of the Anna Prasadam block, the Prasadam Potu (temple kitchen) and some other structures also. The idea is to provide ample space for facilities like the Vaikuntham queue complex at Tirumala.

The temple authorities took over Goshala located downhill of Indrakeeladri, which used to be run by a voluntary organisation, on May 15. Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam was put to use on May 29. The devotees were allowed to enter the temple through the complex.

The much-publicised restrictions on vehicular and pilgrim movement ahead of the Krishna pushkaralu in August had badly impacted the devotee rush. The pilgrim count at the temple did not cross one-and-a-half-lakh mark on an average on any day. The temple authorities expected the turnout to surpass the Moola nakshatram (the most important day of Dasara festival) rush which is around 1.80 lakh. The rush was thin during the Bhavani deeksha viramana also. About 3.5 lakh Bhavani devotees visited the temple in December.

Dasara as State fest

The State government has shown empty hands to the Devasthanam after it had spent about Rs. 20 crore on the Dasara festival arrangements. This is the second time that the government hasn’t released any funds though the Dasara festival has been declared as a State festival through GO 3032.

New prasadam

The temple authorities introduced pancha kajjaya prasadam (a dry fruit preparation), and bangi prasadam, which have more shelf life. The authorities continue to charge Rs.300 per head for Seeghra darshan which cost Rs.100 before the Pushkaram that concluded on August 23.

The temple added another feather in its cap by gold-plating the doors and inner walls of the sanctum sanctorum with Rs. 1 crore donated by a devotee from Visakhapatnam.