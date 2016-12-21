Mandali: A.P. will relaunch three akademies to promote Telugu

Deputy Speaker of A.P. Legislative Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad felicitating veteran theatre and film personality C. Krishnaveni during the centenary celebrations of the Young Men’s Happy Club in Kakinada on Tuesday. Veteran actor and playwright Gollapudi Maruthi Rao is seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KAKINADA: In a bid to revive the glory of Telugu language and culture, the State government is going to re-launch three akademies, besides conducting theatre workshops on a large scale, according to Mandali Buddha Prasad, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

“An announcement will be made soon by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with regard to the re-launching of the Andhra Pradesh Sahitya Akademi, Sangeeta Nataka Akademi, and Lalita Kala Akademi, which are the need of the hour to revive our past glory and continue the legacy of our forefathers,” he said addressing the centenary celebrations of the city-based theatre troupe, Young Men’s Happy Club, at Dantu Kala Kshetram on Tuesday.

Mr. Prasad felicitated veteran theatre and film personality C. Krishnaveni and senior theatre artiste Burra Subrahmanya Sastry with the club’s centenary awards, besides honouring senior artistes G. Ratna Kumari and Badam Subbalakshmi on the occasion.

“Theatre is the only medium that is spreading the message of good. Ironically, the patronage for the plays and play-lets has been dwindling day by day. Revival of our ancient art forms should be done at the earliest, and the State government is committed to the cause,” he said, adding that a committee to study the protection of language, art and culture in the neighbouring States had already been appointed by the government.

“Being a member of the committee, I have toured all the southern States and found that there is a great honour for writers and poets there,” he said.

Recalling his experience in conducting Nataka Parishad at Aavanigadda, Mr. Prasad said though the plays were good in content and message-oriented, not many people were turning up to the theatre.

“The gap between the audience and theatre should be curtailed,” he said, adding that the government was contemplating conducting theatre workshops on a large scale. It found the city the perfect venue for the programme. Commending the club members for keeping the theatre troupe successful, he showered praise on the state-of-the-art auditorium built for performances.

Earlier in the day, veteran artiste and playwright Gollapudi Maruthi Rao convened a discussion on ‘100 years of the Young Men’s Happy Club’. President of the club Dantu Surya Rao presided over the meeting.

Director of the Department of Culture D. Vijaya Bhaskar, theatre personalities Modali Nagabhushana Sarma, Pativada Suryanarayana, C.S. Rao, Akella, and K. Santha Rao were present.