Man steals 37 motorcycles in three months, arrested

Joint Commissioner of Police P Hari Kumar showing the recovered motorcycles at the Police Commissioner’s office in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The city police arrested four persons and seized a truck and 41 motorcycles worth Rs. 25 lakh here on Thursday.

In one case, the accused 32-year-old G. Venkatrao of Guntur alone stole 37 motorcycles. Venkatrao was working as tractor driver in Ponnuru town of Guntur district and allegedly started stealing motorcycles in the city. Starting from the time of Krishna Pushkaralu, Venkatrao allegedly stole all the motorcycles worth over Rs. 15 lakh in just three months.

He was caught riding a stolen motorcycle during regular vehicle checking exercise by police.

Upon investigation police recovered other motorcycles from him.

Another accused B. Naga Babu, 30 of Nuzvid, stole a lorry while two others K. Narasimha Rao, 32 and Turaka Gopi, 19 stole two motorcycles each.