Man murdered in Eluru

A carpenter, P. Lakshman Rao (32), was hacked to death by miscreants in broad daylight in Eluru on Sunday. He was a resident of Lambadipet in the town.

Three persons allegedly sprinkled chilli powder in Rao’s eyes at Bus Stand Centre around 2 p.m. When he fell down, the accused attacked with knives killing him on the spot. The Eluru Town police registered a case.

West Godavari Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan who visited the spot said that efforts are on to identify the accused. The reason for the murder was not known immediately.