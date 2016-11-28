Man murdered in Eluru
A carpenter, P. Lakshman Rao (32), was hacked to death by miscreants in broad daylight in Eluru on Sunday. He was a resident of Lambadipet in the town.
Three persons allegedly sprinkled chilli powder in Rao’s eyes at Bus Stand Centre around 2 p.m. When he fell down, the accused attacked with knives killing him on the spot. The Eluru Town police registered a case.
West Godavari Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan who visited the spot said that efforts are on to identify the accused. The reason for the murder was not known immediately.
