Man killed by elephants in Srikakulam district

The elephants entered from Lakheri forest of Odisha seven years ago

A herd of four elephants killed a tribal person on Sunday night near Eguvaragada village of Hirmandalam of Srikakulam district, causing panic among people in many mandals.

The victim was identified as Keesarabodu Tavitayya (70), who was returning from a wedding. The elephants reportedly dragged his body for two kilometres.

Senior officials of the Forest Department, including Srikakulam District Forest Officer Ch. Shanti Swaroop, visited the spot and announced ₹ 5 lakh ex gratia for the family of the deceased.

Mr. Swaroop told The Hindu that the department had urged the government to sanction six more elephant trackers since the existing three persons were unable to observe their movements continuously.

“We planned to capture the four elephants and send them to a zoological park. But the Odisha High Court issued stay orders. That is why we are unable to shift them to save tribal people in the AP-Odisha border,” he said.

The elephants entered the Andhra region from Lakheri forest of Odisha seven years ago, and never returned to their native forest area owing to availability of abundant water and food in Palakonda region.

The government had announced ‘Operation Gaja’ following uproar from the local people over the frequent attacks.

A trench was also proposed to be dug. But it was stopped due to non-availability of funds. Such attacks have become order of the day in many villages of Palakonda, Kotturu and Hiramandalam areas.

Eight persons had been killed by elephants in the last decade and over ₹ 5 crore worth crops were damaged. With alleged poor coordination between Revenue and Forest officials, the locals are not able to get compensation immediately.

The Revenue Department is supposed to assess the damage and recommend the compensation amount.