Man from Chennai held with OHD notes

Personnel of the Customs and Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday arrested a person from Chennai and seized from his possession ₹ 50 lakh, all in the denomination of ₹ 1,000.

The accused was identified as Mathi Alagan, an employee of Nu-Tech Associates, a Chennai-based real estate company headed by Nagi Reddy.

The old high denomination (OHD) notes were to be handed over to Satyanarayana Reddy of Rajamahendravaram, said GRP DSP B. Lakshminarayana.

On a tip-off, Mr. Lakshminarayana and a few Customs officials went to Tadepalligudem by Coromandel Express. In the return direction, they boarded the Bokaro Express and got down at the Godavari Railway Station, where they spotted Mathi Alagan moving suspiciously.

When they checked his belongings, they found 50 bundles of the OHD notes. Upon questioning, the accused said that he was asked by Mr. Nagi Reddy to hand over the cash to Mr. Satyanarayana Reddy.

The DSP said that he asked the Income Tax Department to join them in the investigation of the case.