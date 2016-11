more-in

A 30-year-old woman was attacked with a cleaning acid allegedly by her uncle in an incident at Katrapadu village in Pedanandipadu mandal. Police said Karanam Radhika was allegedly attacked by her uncle Subba Rao who used a cleaning acid against her after a property dispute turned violent.

The woman, however, did not suffer any serious injury and was discharged after first aid at a local hospital.