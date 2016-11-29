Andhra Pradesh

Maintain records properly, SC lawyer tells doctors

Supreme Court advocate Mahendra Kumar Bajpai speaking on medico-legal cases in Kurnool.   | Photo Credit: U_SUBRAMANYAM

KURNOOL: Cases are being registered against hospitals and doctors who were not properly maintaining the records of treatment given to patients, Supreme Court advocate Mahendra Kumar Bajpai has said.

Speaking in a seminar on medico-legal cases at the Kurnool Heart Foundation’s health club, Mr. Bajpai advised doctors to record all the relevant details of patients while admitting them into hospitals and the treatment given to them and preserve the same.

Kurnool District Judge Anupama Chakravarthi told the doctors to take into account the medico-legal aspects and maintain records properly.

Foundation secretary P. Chandrasekhar, cardiothoracic surgeon K. Prabhakar Reddy, doctors Ramamohan Reddy, Kantha Reddy, Balamaddaiah, W. Sitaram and others took part.

