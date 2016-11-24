Mahila varsity, Apollo to focus on collaborative work

more-in

TIRUPATI: To bring academia and industry experts together, Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) and Apollo Hospitals will soon be working on exploring various avenues/opportunities for collaborative work. During a recent executive council meeting attended by Higher Education Principal Secretary Sumita Dawra, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor V. Durga Bhavani, Registrar P. Vijayalakshmi, Rector V. Uma and others, Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangeetha Reddy, who is also an executive council member of the varsity, discussed possibilities of collaborating with various departments of the hospital.

Dr. Sangeetha opined that there was an ample scope in the form of faculty exchange programmes, online courses, student internship, academia and industry collaborations. Appreciating the ongoing research at the university, Ms. Dawra suggested the management to work towards consultancy projects with Apollo Hospitals.

Dr. Sangeetha, who supported the proposition, maintained that they would be sending a team from Apollo Hospitals to ‘develop need-based collaborations on a win-win model’, thereby contributing to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of making the state a ‘knowledge hub’. It was further agreed that that the university would work towards engaging with the members of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), facilitated by Dr. Sangeetha Reddy. The initial collaborations would remain focused on the varsity’s School of Sciences and Nursing in the areas of Nutrition Improvement and Public Messaging.

The council also approved the candidature of D.M. Mamatha from the varsity’s Department of Sericulture for the post of Registrar of SPMVV, as the term of present Registrar P. Vijayalakshmi would end soon.