MP seeks Centre’s nod for flood control project

more-in

GUNTUR: Member of Parliament representing Guntur Galla Jayadev has urged the Centre to approve the flood control project being designed for the new capital, Amaravati, on the banks of the Krishna.

Making a special mention of the proposal under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Jayadev said that as per the Capital Master Plan, 13,500 acres of land in a radius of 54 km was prone to inundation by the flood waters of Kondaveedu drain during monsoon.

The State government decided to take up flood control works under the flood control management system at an estimated cost of Rs.1,096 crore and sought a loan from the World Bank.

The government also intended to take up online flood control system of reservoirs. This apart, it wanted to divert the flood to the western Krishna delta and also divert water from Neerukonda to the Krishna river through the western Krishna delta.

Mr. Jayadev said the proposal to seek World Bank assistance for the project reached the Water Resources Ministry. He said that without a flood control/management system, the entire capital city project, being taken up at an estimated cost of US $ 4 billion, was like a “diya” in a whirlwind.