MLC, constable injured in road accident

more-in

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP MLC Adireddi Appa Rao was on Friday injured when the vehicle in which he was travelling overturned after hitting a road divider on the National Highway on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram.

A constable from Vijayawada was injured in the accident.

Mr. Appa Rao’s vehicle was part of the convoy of party national general secretary Nara Lokesh. The convoy was proceeding from Vemagiri to the Government Arts College in Rajamahendravaram, where Mr. Lokesh was to inaugurate a mega job mela.

Tension prevailed for some time as Mr. Appa Rao was trapped in the vehicle and had to be pulled out by the party cadre.

Escort constable Anil Kumar, who was driving the vehicle, sustained head injuries.

Both of them were rushed to a private hospital for treatment and doctors said that they were out of danger.

Mr. Lokesh, Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa, Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA G. Butchaiah Chowdary, and party State organising secretary Ganni Krishna visited Mr. Appa Rao and Mr. Anil Kumar in the hospital and enquired about their condition.