MCR’s new Master Plan approved

Greater Rajamahendravaram to be formed by merging 13 surrounding villages with the corporation

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Finally, the revised Master Plan for the Municipal Corporation of Rajamahendravaram (MCR) has been approved by the municipal council paving the way for creation of Greater Rajamahendravaram.

The revised plan was introduced by Commissioner V. Vijayaramaraju during the council meeting presided over by Mayor Pantam Rajani Sesha Sai on Saturday.

The approval of the new Master Plan, which will replace the Master Plan of 1975, is expected to give a boost to the efforts to develop the city into a major tourist destination and industrial centre, besides facilitating speedy implementation of the Akhanda Godavari project.

As per the plan, 13 villages located within five kilometres of the city are going to be merged with the MCR expanding its area to 162.83 square kilometres from 44.50 square kilometres.

Speaking on the new plan, Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary stressed the need for speedy implementation of the Master Plan keeping the future requirements of the city in view. He urged the council to include Vemagiri village in the corporation.

City MLA Akula Satyanarayana hailed the approval of the master plan by the council.

Opposition stages protest

Meanwhile, corporators of the opposition YSR Congress, led by their floor leader Medapati Sharmila Reddy, opposed the approval of the Master Plan. Soon after the announcement of the approval by the Mayor, the YSRC members staged a protest by tying black ribbons to their eyes.

Alleging that deviations had taken place in the master plan with the connivance of officials, Mrs. Sharmila Reddy said that their objections on some proposals were not considered. The YSR Congress would launch an agitation against the new plan, she said.

CPI(M) district secretary Arun alleged that local people’s views were not taken before deciding to merge the surrounding villages with the MCR.