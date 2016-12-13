MB Vignana Kendram inauguration today

more-in

Four-and-half-decades-old Marxist party office located on Bandar Road is a thing of past now. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) office is adjoining the older Prajashakti building which is a heritage building for the party.

CPI(M) leader Puchalapalli Sundaraiah and other stalwarts of the party regularly addressed meetings in this building after the split of the Communist Party. Both buildings, however, are history today. They paved the way for the Makineni Basavapunaiah Vignana Kendram, which will be inaugurated by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday.

The Marxist party office used to be Andhra Pradesh State committee (combined AP) office until the State Committee office was shifted to Hyderabad in 1992. Mr. Sundaraiah, Moturu Hanumantha Rao, Lavu Gangadhara Rao and Koratala Satyanarayana were a few prominent leaders who functioned from Marxist Karyalayam. Then CPI(M) polit bureau member Mr. Sundaraiah was instrumental in buying and turning a old house adjacent to Museum into party office.

The CPI(M) planned to construct a Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram on the lines of Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram, located at Baghlingapalli in Hyderabad. Subsequently, the task was entrusted to Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram Trust. The construction work began with demolition of both CPI(M) office and Prajasakthi offices in 2012. Meanwhile, the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh led to shifting of CPI(M) AP State Committee to Vijayawada back again.

CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu says the ‘Vignana Kendram’ would act as a centre to build unity among people and venue to promote art and culture. The centre would have facilities to serve as a cultural centre for youth and needy sections.

It has a 650-seat capacity auditorium, which would be in reach of everyone. Advanced AC, sound system, lighting are some of the features of the auditorium. Discussions, seminars, debates on issues concerning public can be conducted at the centre. The people and progressive forces, associations can make use of the auditorium, he adds.