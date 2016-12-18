Andhra Pradesh

Loan disbursal hit: Jupudi

The loan disbursal by the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Cooperative Finance Corporation has been hampered in the wake of demonetisation of high value currency notes, according to its Chairman Jupudi Prabhakar Rao.

“I have taken it up with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu the issue and the latter has promised to arrange for enough allocation of funds by the RBI in the next 10 to 15 days to overcome the problem,” he said at a media conference here on Sunday. “We want the banks not to stop disbursal of loans to Dalits as also the subsidy component,” he added.

Mr Prabhakar Rao, also the TDP State unit official spokesman, found fault with the BJP for the way in which demonetisation was carried out, inconveniencing common people. The Centre would not have got a bad name had it put into circulation sufficient number of lower denomination notes in advance, he said.

He termed as ‘historic’ the government’s decision to provide Rs. 15 lakh per acre under the Land Purchase scheme.

