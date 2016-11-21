Little Pawan’s school blues garner 45,000 views

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: A short video depicting a child speaking his heart out on the occasion of the Children’s Day reminds one of the hardships the tiny tots endure at school and outside too.

As if to strike a chord with the masses, the boy chose to imitate actor Pawan Kalyan to convey the message to the elders.

The video has attracted nearly 45,000 views as it begins with the child’s agony that he is forced to carry loads of books to his far-away school, which has no ground to play, but has homework enough for three days. He goes on to say that his 23-year-old sister’s marriage cost their father Rs.5 lakh whereas his admission to LKG burnt a Rs.2 lakh hole in the pocket.

His tale then touches on children like him going to bed tired after a long day’s school work and tuition, devoid of any friends and playing and the saga of ‘Abacus at six years and IIT coaching at 10’.

What follows was his observation that just 10 percent of the concentration that is being put on Olympiad coaching was enough to fetch Telugu people 10 gold medals in the Olympics which takes a dig at how children are becoming victims of unhealthy competition in education.

“I hope my 25-year-old elder brothers will not raise my younger ones like them. Change your mindset and grow my younger siblings like ‘knives’ and prove to society that you are not narrow-minded like the frogs in a well,” the little Pawan Kalyan signs off in his inimitable style.