Liquor sales plummet by 30 p.c.

Liquor sales have plummeted by about 30 per cent in Kurnool district since the demonetisation of high value notes.

Kurnool Excise division has 101 liquor shops and 20 bars, including 37 in Kurnool municipal corporation limits and 64 beyond the city limits, while Nandyal Excise division has 103 shops and 15 bars, Kurnool Excise Superintendent Ch. V. Mahesh Kumar told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The A.P. Beverages Depot supplied stock worth about Rs. 2 crore a day to 238 licensed liquor shops and bars in the district, with a 20 per cent margin on the minimum retail price to liquor shops and bars. The shops and bars sell the liquor to earn Rs. 2.50 crore on an average per day, but their sales fell to around Rs. 1.75 crore a day since demonetisation.

Thirty per cent of revenue accrual was from costly liquor brands, while 70 per cent was from cheap liquor brands, Mr. Mahesh Kumar said. In all, 180 permit rooms were sanctioned to the bars with an annual fee of Rs. 2 lakh, he added.

The liquor shops and bars accepted the demonetised notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 for three days up to November 11, but later put up banners that the high value notes would not be accepted.

Cashless sales

In view of the shortage of notes of Rs. 100 and Rs. 50, cashless sales are sought to be introduced and all the shops and bars were directed to get ePoS machines by this month end, on instructions from Kurnool District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan, the Excise superintendent said.

Bankers agreed to give ePoS machines without any charge to their current account holders and shops and bars should have data connectivity to take up cashless sales. The banks would collect Rs. 400 as installation charges and would charge between 1 to 1.50 per cent service tax on the ePoS machines.

Mr. Vijayamohan directed all the liquor shops and bars to submit certificates of installation of ePoS machines by November 28, the excise superintendent said. Belt shops were regulated and would not be allowed, he added.

Asked about the safety of cashless transactions by inebriated persons, he said they could lead to certain problems like the guzzlers losing their debit cards or revealing their PIN numbers to others in a drunken state and thereby stand the chance of being relieved of excess cash. All the liquor shops and bars have installed closed circuit cameras and are supposed to store the recorded footage for three months.

Aadhaar cards

Asked about growing number of youth taking to alcohol, Mr. Mahesh Kumar said the shops and bars should not sell or serve liquor to persons below 21 years of age. In a bid to discourage the under-aged from consuming alcohol, proposals to insist for copies of Aadhar cards of teenagers and youth to ascertain their age was being considered, the Excise Superintendent said.