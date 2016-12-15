Less than one per cent of State’s police force digitally literate: DGP

more-in

Underlining the need for specialised personnel in cyber security in the police department, Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao on Wednesday said not even one per cent of the State’s police force is digitally literate.

Mr. Rao was addressing senior officials from various government departments at the cyber security workshop organised by Fintech Valley Vizag on ‘Blockchain’ technology.

He said, “We all in various departments are so much digitally illiterate, except a few officers. The majority of us lost the context and missed the entire game-changing technology. Today, of the nearly 75, 000 police personnel in the State, not even one per cent is digitally literate.”

“In a sample of 100 cyber crimes, only 10 are reported to the police. Among the 10, only one case is registered. This indicates the level of cyber crimes and our knowledge over it. You name a secure system, hackers are ready to break it, and it takes an average period of 21 months for an organisation to realise that it has intruders in its systems,” he added.

“As we are all connected and dependent, we are also vulnerable and need newer technologies to improve security. In future, if something goes wrong, the police would not be able to deal without the help of specialists, and we should have an intake of engineers in computers, communications and electronics,” Mr. Rao said.

Special Officer, Communication and Command Center B. Rajasekhar, said Andhra Pradesh was the first State to use Blockchain technology in Asia. He said that State was ahead in digitisation of all departments, and is now encouraging cashless transactions to come out of the post-demonetisation crisis.