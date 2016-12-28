Left parties stage protest, seek fair public hearing

more-in

KAKINADA: Expressing doubts over the conduct of the public hearing on the proposed port by the GMR group in a democratic manner on December 30, activists of the Left parties and rights organisations staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s office here on Wednesday.

Accusing the State government of using the police force against those who opposed the Kakinada Special Economic Zone to ensure that the public hearing a silent affair, the activists demanded that the hearing should be conducted in a free and fair manner and all the stakeholders should get a chance to air their views. CPI(M) district unit secretary Duvva Sesha Babji, CPI(ML) New Democracy secretariat committee member J. Venkateswarlu and representatives of different associations were present.