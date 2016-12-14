Land acquisition to begin in 29 villages in capital region soon

more-in

Joint Collector Kritika Shukla has said that land acquisition for laying high speed axis roads will soon begin at 29 villages in the capital region.

Speaking at a review meeting with CRDA personnel here on Tuesday, Dr. Shukla said that a notification for land acquisition would be issued soon after taking into consideration the average land registration values over the last three years.

The process however, would take more time as many issues have been left unattended. The CRDA personnel have complained that tech marking has not been done in many villages, while landowners in some villages insist that they should be paid similar compensation as of farmers in ‘jareebu’ lands.

Landowners have also not been cooperating with the revenue officials in survey of their lands coming in the way of laying roads, some CRDA personnel said.

The JC said that the district administration would deploy more number of surveyors and complete the process of land acquisition by January next year.

Legal advisor, CRDA, Mohan Rao and advisor Muralidhar were also present.