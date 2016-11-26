Krishna Tarang offto a colourful start

more-in

MACHILIPATNAM: Krishna Tarang, an annual cultural festival being conducted by Krishna University, began on Saturday. Students showcased their skills in their chosen field on the first day of the three-day festival on the university campus. Machilipatnam Member of Parliament K. Narayana inaugurated the festival and promised the university necessary support from the State government for completion of the university’s permanent buildings at Rudravaram.

Students from across Krishna district registered their names for various creative, classical and traditional events.

Addressing the gathering, Krishna University Vice-Chancellor S. Ramakrishna Rao said the university had been encouraging the students to hone their skills in cultural activities to excel in their personal and academic life. Students representing the colleges affiliated to Krishna University are taking part in the festival, competing in a range of events. Events such as clay sculpture, spot photography, classical and western songs, quiz, rangoli, folk songs and classical dance were conducted on the first day. Winners will represent the university at the regional and national level cultural festivals.