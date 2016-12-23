'Kondachuttu' gets a boost at Srikalahasti

more-in

TIRUPATI: 'Kondachuttu', the practice of trekking around a hillock, is gaining prominence at the famed Saivite shrine of Srikalahasti, as more people are getting ready for the same.

Kondachuttu (Girivalam in Tamil) is already famous at Sri Arunachaleswara temple at Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu), which is on an equal footing with Srikalahasti in terms of significance.

Spiritual orator Chaganti Koteswara Rao will perform the sacred act on January 12 ahead of Sankranti, along with 1,000 disciples. In fact, he had announced during his discourse at the temple early this year on Maha Sivaratri that he would trek the holy hillock soon. Recalling from mythology, Koteswara Rao said that Lord Shiva and Parvathi had trekked Mount Kailash on the holy Kanuma festival, observed a day after Sankranti.

The temple management has offered to make elaborate arrangements by installing tents, makeshift toilets, drinking water and medical facility at 10 points en route.