Kolagatla resigns as YSRC district president

VIZIANAGARAM: YSR Congress district president Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy resigned from the post on Wednesday.

A copy of his resignation letter was released to the media.

While thanking party president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy for appointing him as the district party president in August 2014, he cited personal reasons as the cause for his resignation.

However, according to party circles, Mr. Swamy, who is also an MLC, was unhappy since the former APCC president, Botcha Satyanarayana, joined the YSRC along with former Congress MLAs and supporters. His supporters had been running a parallel party office since then. They had even announced before a few mediapersons that they would never accept Mr. Swamy as district president of the party.

An attempt for a patch-up between both the groups by the party’s central committee functionaries in the past too failed.

Unable to accept the entry of Mr. Satyanarayana into the party, Bobbili MLA Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao quit the party and joined the TDP.

The differences between both the groups were clear at the recently held Yuva Bheri in which Mr. Jagan participated.