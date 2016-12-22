Andhra Pradesh

Khelo India: Nellore, Guntur chosen venues

VIJAYAWADA: Nellore and Guntur have been chosen as venues for national-level competitions under Khelo India programme for development sports for under-14 and 17 age groups boys and girls and events chosen are kabaddi, kho kho and Wushu, according to Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh vice chairman Bangaru Raju here on Wednesday.

“The fixtures for under-14 will be held at Nellore from January 18 to 23 while at Guntur, the fixtures for under-17, will staged from February 4 to 9, he added.

He said boarding and lodging both for the participants and officials will be provided one-day before and one day after the competitions.

Meanwhile SAAP is keen to stage the district and State competitions in the coming weeks to select the State teams for the national meets.

“We will also have a coaching camp for the selected teams,” he said.

