VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam will perform Sri Khadgamalarchana on the temple premises every day at 4 a.m. The devotees aspiring to participate in the pooja would have to pay Rs. 5,116. Only 12 tickets would be sold every day. For further details, contact toll-free number 1800 425 9099. The pooja was introduced in 2009.