Kenya model worthemulating, says CM

A couple of hours after the Centre constituted a 13-member committee of Chief Ministers to promote digital payment systems, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for taking a cue from countries such as Kenya, which successfully moved to cashless transactions. Despite being a backward country, Kenya has set an example by switching to digital payments, Mr. Naidu said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said the Kenya and Nigeria models could be explored to encourage cashless transactions in India in the wake of demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes. Andhra Pradesh also developed a few more models after a 24-day rigorous exercise on the fallout of demonetisation, he said.

Mr. Naidu said the problem should not be viewed in isolation. The entire nation was facing it. Concerted and coordinated efforts were required to tackle the issue. “As far as my reading goes, the problem will be solved before January. People should not face any hardships during the fast-approaching festivals in December and January,” he said.

Mr. Naidu, however, did not give any hint of the first meeting of the committee.Referring to arrangements being made by the State government to ease the small currency crisis, the Chief Minister said that he would speak to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials on Thursday. The government wrote to the banks’ chairmen seeking their cooperation to provide at least Rs. 10,000 in cash on the first and second day of the month to State government employees, including outsourcing and contract ones, he said, adding, “the employees are also requested to withdraw cash only for emergency purposes. They are requested to switch to digital payments to tide over the crisis.”