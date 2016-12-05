Kartheeka Brahmotsavams endwith ‘Panchami Teertham’

Devotees witness the Panchami Theertam on the final day of the annual Brahmotsavams at goddess Sri Padmavati Devi temple in Tiruchanur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

Devotees make a beeline to Padma Pushkarini to take a holy dip

A sea of humanity was witnessed during the ‘Panchami Teertham Chakrasnanam’, marking the finale of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams (Kartheeka Brahmotsavams) at Sri Padmavathi Devi temple at Tiruchanur here on Sunday.

Thousands of devotees, both local as well as those from other States, thronged to take a dip in the temple tank — Padma Pushkarini — along with the utsava idols and Sudarshana Chakrathalwar.

Though the rain appeared to play spoilsport, devotees turned in to witness the procession of goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi from 6.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. around the four mada streets of the temple, before the utsava idols were taken to the Panchami Theertam Mandapam.

Meanwhile, the silk sari and other traditional offerings from Srivari temple at Tirumala reached the Mandapam and were presented to the deity amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns.

The utsava idol of Sri Padmavathi Devi was decorated with rare jewels from Srivari treasury like ‘Shanku Haram’ and Golden Waist Belt (both studded with diamonds).

The last Snapana Thirumanjanam (celestial bath) was accorded to goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi and Sudarshana Chakrathalwar with milk, curd, honey, turmeric, sandal paste and coconut water, before the commencement of ‘Chakrasnanam’ in the temple tank.

Later, as part of the finale of the Kartheeka Brahmotsavams, the goddess was taken in a procession on the four mada streets on the ‘Tiruchi Vahanam’ in the evening, ahead of the Dhwajavarohanam signalling the end of the religious fête.

Sri Pedda Jeeyangar, Sri Chinna Jeyangar, TTD Chairman Ch. Krishnamurthy, TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao, JEOs K.S. Sreenivasa Raju and Pola Bhaskar, MLAs Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, M. Suguna, DIG Prabhakara Rao, CVSO G. Srinivas, TTD Board Members P. Hariprasad, J. Sekhar, G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, Suchitra Ella, Urban SP R. Jayalakshmi, Additional CVSO Sivakumar Reddy and other officials took part.