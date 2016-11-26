Kapu quota will not affect others: CM

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in a jovial mood after administering the oath of office to the chairpersons and directors of AP Toddy-tappers, Krishna Balija Poosala and Medara Co-Operative Finance and other corporations in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that the reservation for the Kapu community will not affect the quota envisaged for other constituents of the Backward Classes (BCs).

“The TDP Government is committed to the socio-economic empowerment of all BCs. I will ensure injustice is not done to any of them,” he asserted.

Speaking after administering the oath of office to the chairpersons and directors of A.P Krishna Balija Poosala Federation and Medara and Toddy-tappers’ Finance Corporations here on Friday, Mr. Naidu said the top posts of various BC corporations were not filled for nearly 10 years. He appointed chairpersons and directors of nine BC Corporations to facilitate the uplift of the BCs.

The TDP Government has allocated Rs. 8,832 crore for the BC Sub-Plan and took steps that would prevent diversion of funds from it, he said.

Mr. Naidu said Andhra Pradesh started off with a fiscal deficit of Rs. 16,000 crore post-bifurcation, but it did not prune the allocations for welfare schemes.

The government was conscious of its responsibility to alleviate the plight of the poor people, a substantial number of whom remain aloof from the schemes of financial inclusion. Necessary steps are being taken for their welfare, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishna Murthy, Ministers Kollu Ravindra, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Prathipati Pulla Rao and Ravela Kishore Babu, MP Konakalla Narayana Rao and others took part.