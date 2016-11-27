Kandula Durgesh quits Congress

more-in

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a major jolt to the Congress in East Godavari, its DCC president and former MLC Kandula Durgesh announced on Saturday that he was quitting the party.

He said that he would announce his future course of action after November 29.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Durgesh said that he was leaving the Congress with a “shattered heart,” as there was no hope of achieve his objectives by staying in the party.

Stating that he had been with the party since his student days and had strived for the victory of party candidates, Mr. Durgesh said that he was given an opportunity to be MLC by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. He recalled that the Congress was not the only party responsible for bifurcation of the State.

He said that he informed PCC president Raghuveera Reddy and senior leaders K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, Chiranjeevi, C. Ramachandraiah, M.M. Pallam Raju and J.D. Seelam about his resignation.